FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Happy Monday! Have your umbrella handy for afternoon rain

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Good Morning! As we roll into the new month of October, not much will change in your Monday forecast! Quiet for the early drive on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, but it’s still “umbrella weather” throughout southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.
We’ll have a sun/cloud mix for the morning hours and increasing clouds this afternoon. Expect a 40 percent coverage of showers/storms by mid-afternoon, and a high temperature topping out in the upper 80s.
Overnight will be partly cloudy with only a spotty shower or two and a low temperature of 73 degrees. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy skies with a chance if diminishing rain diminishes. Tuesday will have a 30 percent rain chance primarily during the afternoon and a high Tuesday near 90 degrees!
