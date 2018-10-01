Authorities think they thwarted the potential theft of $600,000 a year

(KSLA) - Authorities think the recent arrests of two Northwest Louisiana woman thwarted the potential theft of $600,000 a year.
Free on bond are 52-year-old Kristy Fleming, of the 100 block of Arbor Place in Bossier City, and 39-year-old Natalie N. Morgan, of the 200 block of Preston Avenue in Shreveport.
The two were employed by Gibsland Bank & Trust - Fleming as an insurance producer and Morgan as her assistant - at GBT Insurance Agency when the alleged offenses occurred.
Their arrests come as a result of a Louisiana State Police investigation begun in March regarding forged documents that allegedly were sent to Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Louisiana, Mutual of Omaha and Colonial Life Insurance Co.
Both women voluntarily surrendered Sept. 21 after learning that State Police had warrants for their arrests.
Morgan was booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing at 11:02 a.m. that date on one count each of computer fraud, forgery and identity theft, booking records show. Her bonds totalled $15,000.
Fleming was booked into the same lockup at 11:53 a.m. the same date on five counts each of computer fraud, forgery and identity theft, according to Louisiana State Police. Her bonds totalled $20,000.
