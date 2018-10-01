Ascension Parish receives $17.5 M for water infrastructure

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Information provided by the Ascension Parish Office of Communication.
Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa announced today that the Parish has received $17.5 million in USDA rural development funding for improvements to Parish Utilities of Ascension (PUA), serving the city of Donaldsonville, and ACUD #1, serving the unincorporated areas of West Ascension.
“I made a commitment to provide the people of Donaldsonville with the high quality public water system they deserve,” said President Matassa. “This funding allows us to make significant upgrades and keep our water system strong for years to come.”
The bulk of the funding, approximately $13 million, will be used to replace or upgrade the PUA distribution system. Over 21 miles of pipes, reaching homes and businesses throughout Donaldsonville, will be replaced. Three thousand water meters will be replaced, employing the latest technology for more accurate and efficient readings. Additionally, all elevated storage facilities and ground storage tanks will be upgraded, and all deferred maintenance cleared.
The remaining $4 million will be earmarked to upgrade and renovate the water plant. Pumps and piping will be replaced, new disinfectant technology will be installed, and the office building will be remodeled to provide for an emergency operations center.
Once all of the improvements are completed, the distribution systems for PUA and ACUD #1 will be fully merged and all purchases of water from other entities will end.
