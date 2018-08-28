American Cancer Society seeks volunteer drivers for patients

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) - The American Cancer Society is in need of volunteers to help drive patients to and from treatment.
“I picked up a cancer patient this morning at seven, and drove him to Ochsner,” Don Mouney said on his way to drop off his second patient.
Bobby Smith is just one of the many patients Mouney has driven over the years.
"Eight years later, I'm still enjoying every bit of it, and it's so much satisfaction driving cancer patients to their treatments," Mouney said.
Mouney says there’s a special reason he decided to volunteer for Road to Recovery.
“As a cancer survivor myself, been there, done that. And I know what it means to get transportation, and it fit right up my alley. I mean, I could not have asked for a better opportunity,” Mouney said.
“Being honest, I never figured it was going to be like this, though. It’s very very nice,” Smith said.
Smith was diagnosed with prostate cancer in November and relies on the Road to Recovery program to get him from the Hope Lodge to his treatments at UMC.
"If I had to pay for it myself, I couldn't afford it. Being honest, I really couldn't afford it. I wouldn't be able to do it," Smith said.
"It's one of the greatest demands of a cancer patient to get to and from the facility. Sometimes family members are not available," Mouney said.
Those interested in applying to be a volunteer driver need to pass a background check, have a valid license, a clean driving record and a reliable vehicle that’s insured.
"There's a training process they go through. Not extensive, but enough to get them familiar with the process and how the program works," Mouney said.
For Smith, who needs treatment five days a week, this program is crucial.
"It's very important to people there. They have something to look forward to. You know that you don't have to worry about nothing, you know that you've got somebody that's helping you," Smith said.
For more information or to apply online, click here.
