NOPD searching for two juveniles reported missing from Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help locating two missing juveniles.
Police are searching for 16-year-old Aaliyah Coulter and 14-year-old Bridget Coulter.
Aaliyah and Bridget have been reported missing from the 700 block of Hebert Street in Algiers. They were last seen leaving the location together on Friday around 1 p.m. They have not been heard from since.
Bridget Coulter is described as a white female, approximately 5'5" tall weighing 150 pounds with auburn hair. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt, pants and red shoes.
Aaliyah is described as a white female, approximately 5'1" tall, weighing 100 pounds with black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue dress.
If anyone sees Bridget or Aaliyah Coulter or has information about their whereabouts, they are asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.
