Indonesian air traffic controller sacrifices life ensuring plane safely escapes earthquake, tsunami

(WAFB) - A 21-year-old air traffic controller in Indonesia is being hailed a hero for ensuring a final commercial flight was safely airborne before a large earthquake struck the city of Palu on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, according to reports. He is among the confirmed 832 people killed due to the earthquake and subsequent tsunami.
Anthonius Gunawan Agung remained at his post in the control tower at the Air Traffic Tower of Mutiara Sis Al Jufri Airport in Palu as the tower began to sway violently during the earthquake. Cracks began to appear on the runway where the final commercial airplane out of Palu was attempting to go airborne. Agung remained in the tower until the plane took off safely Friday evening.
After confirming the plane had safely left the runway, Agung attempted to escape the tower, which was crumbling around him, by jumping from the fourth floor. Agung sustained a broken leg and severe internal injuries due to the fall. Agung later died while being transported to a medical facility. He was just one month shy of his 22nd birthday at the time of his death, sources say.
Yohannes Sirait, a spokesman for Agung’s employer, Air Navigation Indonesia, led tributes to Agung. "He gave clearance for this flight, and if he left his post before the plane was airborne, hundreds of people inside the plane might be in danger,” Sirait said.
In recognition of Agung’s sacrifice, officials with AirNav Indonesia raised Agung’s rank by two levels saying Agung demonstrated “tremendous dedication” in providing flight safety. Agung was also given a hero’s farewell early Saturday as soldiers carried his body to be transported for burial.
