FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low pressure system to bring rain early this week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - An area of low pressure sits to our west and will slowly drift towards the northeast in the coming days. This low pressure system will help keep decent rain chances in the forecast over the next two days. A 50 percent coverage of showers and t-storms is expected both today and tomorrow. Majority of the activity will occur during the afternoon hours.
Highs will reach mid 80s Sunday and mid to upper 80s Monday. Rain chances will decrease to 30 to 40 percent for the remainder of the work week as the western edge of high pressure moves over top the area. Afternoon highs will be warm and conditions humid.
Stay hydrated if you work outdoors for the week ahead as highs will approach if not reach 90 degrees. Scattered showers and t-storms will remain in the forecast for next weekend. Not much overall change is expected to the daily weather pattern over the next 10 days as no Fall cold fronts are forecast.
Leslie remains a poorly organized Tropical Storm. Leslie is forecast by the National Hurricane Center to become a hurricane though in the coming days. Leslie’s track is forecast to stay out over the open waters of the North-Central Atlantic. Some tropical development is possible near the Bahamas by next weekend. At this time it does not appear that the Gulf of Mexico will be in play, but we will continue to monitor weather model trends.
