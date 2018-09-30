Donaldsonville 16-year-old killed in Belle Rose crash

BELLE ROSE LA (WAFB) - A 16-year-old boy died in a crash in Assumption Parish early Sunday morning.
According to the Louisiana State Police, troopers started investigating the crash on LA 1 just south of LA 999 at midnight.
LSP stated Tre’Sean Jackson, 16, of Donaldsonville, died in the crash.
Investigators learned that Kayvon Harris, 17, of Donaldsonville, was driving north on LA 1 in a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado. Jackson was sitting in the front seat. Harris entered a right curve and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle ran off of the road to the left.
The vehicle rolled over and came to rest on its roof after it struck a residence near the highway, LSP said.
Harris was ejected from the vehicle. He had moderate injuries and was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.
The Assumption Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Jackson dead at the scene.
Jackson and Harris were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
Troopers are determining whether impairment is a factor in the crash. Harris submitted a blood sample for toxicology testing and the results are pending through the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.
