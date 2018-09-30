Community holds vigil for fallen LSU player Wayde Sims

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Students and local community leaders gathered at Tony Clayton Championship Plaza to honor the life of fallen LSU basketball player Wayde Sims and to call for an end to violence.
In all, 96 roses were handed out to remember the 96 people lost every day to gun violence.
Students attending the vigil spoke about how essential it is for the community to tackle this problem in Baton Rouge.
“We felt like we had to do something, not just concerning this death, but also the many shootings that have been happening the past few months,” Southern University student Kourtney Dillon said. “Thought and prayers are not enough. We need to stand up and do something.”
Numerous people, including East Baton Rouge Representatives C. Denise Marcelle an Ted James, showed their support at the vigil.
Sims was shot and killed Friday while trying to help a friend who was in a fight near Southern University, according to Baton Rouge police.
On Saturday, local police announced the arrest of the shooting suspect, Dyteon Simpson, who is being charged with second-degree murder.
The vigil was organized by 771 Alliance of Southern University, Students Demand Action, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and the Zeta Phi Beta sorority.
