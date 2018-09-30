Cajun Navy, Mistletoe Market team up to donate to Florence Victims

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Cajun Navy and Mistletoe Market joined forces Sunday afternoon to help out victims of Hurricane Florence.
They took donations at the Walmart in Denham Springs. Within thirty minutes, they had boxes of supplies.
Rene Crousillac with Mistletoe Market said after going through the flood of 2016, she knew she wanted to give back.
“I just remember being in that desperate place where you didn’t even have the smallest things, and to see things come in from other states, just toothbrush, toothpaste, little small shampoo, met everything,” she said.
Cajun Navy members spent about a week in the Carolinas helping families. Now, they’re hosting donation events to get victims what they need.
“It’s really valuable to em,” said Jon Bridgers, a member of the group. “A lot of these people are strapped for money. Just imagine having to stay in a hotel for five days or something. It gets kind of tight.”
Supplies will be trucked out to local churches Sunday evening, and then distributed to those in need. Supplies included food, cleaning tools, toilet paper and other utilities.
