Burrow’s big game leads No. 5 LSU past Ole Miss, 45-16

LSU honored slain basketball player Wayde Sims with a moment of silence before the marching band's playing of the university's alma mater and the national anthem. Hardly a sound could be heard in 102,000-seat Tiger Stadium for about 15 seconds as images of the 20-year-old Sims were shown on the video board. Meanwhile, public address announcer Dan Borne altered his usual pre-kickoff refrain of: "It's Saturday night in Death Valley," replacing the last two words with "Tiger Stadium." Sims, a Baton Rouge native whose father also played basketball for LSU, was killed by gunfire early Friday. An arrest was made Saturday.