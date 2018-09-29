Southern faces a high powered Alcorn State offense Saturday night

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Alcorn State Braves bring their high octane offense to Mumford Stadium Saturday night.
The Braves (3-1) are averaging just over 40 points per game and that’s after being shutout in the season opener against Georgia Tech, 41-0.
Since then, Alcorn’s offense has scored 78 points against Louisiana College, 27 against Texas Southern and 56 last weekend against Mississippi Valley State.
The Braves have a balanced offense, averaging 266 yards a game on the ground and 208 from the air.
Quarterback Noah Johnson has completed 57-of-80 passes for 660 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.
Johnson is also a weapon in the running game, averaging 8.3 yards per carry.
PJ Simmons leads the rushing attack with 52 carries for 355 yards (6.8 avg.) and three touchdowns.
Raidariuos Anderson and Chris Blair each have two touchdown receptions.
Anderson has 14 catches and Blair has 13 so far this season for ASU.
Kickoff between Southern and Alcorn State is set for 6 p.m. in Mumford Stadium.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.