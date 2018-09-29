Person injured in reported shooting near Southern University

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A person was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting near Southern University Saturday afternoon, according to EMS.
The shooting happened in the early afternoon at 1414 Sora Street near Tern Street, which is about .3 miles from Southern University.
The patient’s injuries appear to be non life-life threatening.
Baton Rouge police are investigating the shooting.
