The “No-No” List: Louisiana’s Rejected License Plates

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - For many, our vehicles are a four-wheeled extension of who we are, where we’re going and what we love. They’re a mechanical form of personal expression with plenty of flair.
But the cherry on top of all the automotive creativity can often be found on a 12-by-6-inch piece of aluminum.
That’s right, we’re talking about personalized license plates.
Each year, the state of Louisiana orders approximately 4,000 custom plates.
As there are many plates approved, there are also thousands upon thousands that have been rejected for a multitude of reasons.
In fact, the Bayou State has compiled a list of denied plates over the years dubbed the “No-No” list. This expansive, alphabetized record is more than 50 pages long with tight columns of the rejected submissions.
It might seem like a trivial issue, but the Bayou State has extensive policies and procedures when it comes to submitting a vanity license plate.
For starters, custom plates are submitted on a first -come, first-served basis.
Below are the policies for submitting a custom plate in Louisiana:
Personalized license plates can be submitted through the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicle’s website.
A custom plate will cost you $25 per year.
