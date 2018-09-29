Man dies in Livingston Parish crash

HOLDEN, LA (WAFB) - A man died in Friday night crash in Livingston Parish.
The Louisiana State Police said just before 10:30 p.m. troopers started investigating the single vehicle crash on LA Hwy 42 west of LA Hwy 43 in Livingston Parish. 53-year-old Jeffrey P. Rushing, of Holden, died in the crash.
According to the LSP investigation, Rushing was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 westbound on LA Hwy 42. As Rushing entered a left hand curve, his truck ran off the road to the right. The vehicle then crossed the centerline and ran off the roadway to the left, according to LSP.
After leaving the roadway, the vehicle entered into a ditch and rolled several times.
Authorities said Rushing was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the truck.
He was transported to North Oaks Health System in Hammond, where medical staff pronounced him dead.
Troopers said impairment is undetermined right now, but may be a factor in the crash.
A toxicology sample was taken from Rushing for analysis. This crash remains under investigation
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.