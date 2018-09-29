Man arrested for murder in Tickfaw stabbing

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a fatal stabbing case.
Officials say on September 23, they arrested Edmundo Ambrocio Reyes, 42, of Tickfaw. He’s charged with second degree murder.
Reyes is accused of the fatal stabbing of Jonathon Delacruz, 27, also of Tickfaw. The incident reportedly happened at their home in Tickfaw back on September 21.
After deputies obtained a warrant for Reyes' arrest, it was discovered he’d been booked into parish jail around 5:15 a.m. on September 22 for unrelated charges (DWI and careless operation) by Louisiana State Police.
Reyes bond for the murder charge was set at $154,000.
