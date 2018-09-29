FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No washout for Saturday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Saturday will be by no means a washout. In fact, most will stay dry. A 40 percent coverage of showers and t-storms is expected by late afternoon into the early evening.
Therefore, we can’t rule out a few showers and maybe even a lightning delay for both the Southern and LSU games tonight. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s today. By evening temperatures will settle in the upper and mid 70s. A better chance for rain will exist tomorrow. Sunday’s rain coverage will be 60 percent.
Activity will be most widespread during the early and mid afternoon hours. Afternoon highs Sunday will only reach the mid 80s. High pressure will start to build for the following work / school week. While the high won’t completely shut off the rain, it will limit rain chances to 30 percent Tuesday through Friday.
Monday still looks somewhat soggy with a 50 percent coverage. On most days rains will occur during the early to mid afternoon. Highs will near 90 degrees during this time with a few neighborhoods sneaking into the low 90s. By the following weekend a weak front will stall to our north.
This stalled front will be an aid in shower development, but neither Saturday nor Sunday appear to be wash outs at this point. A 50 percent coverage for showers and t-storms is forecast next weekend. In the tropics, Leslie is forecast to stay out in the northern Atlantic and poses no threat to land. Otherwise no additional tropical activity is expected over the next five days.
