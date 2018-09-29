Family to file lawsuit after baby suffers severe burns in nurse’s care

WOODBRIDGE, NJ (WABC/CNN) - A New Jersey mother is taking legal action after her 10-month-old son was accidentally burned by a nurse.
The accident occurred earlier this month when Samantha McCrae left her child in care of the nurse.
"For somebody to hurt your child, it's traumatizing," McCrae said.
McCrae's twins were already miracles to her family when they survived being born after just 24 weeks in the womb.
The incident hurts McCrae to her core.
On Sept. 15, Nile was severely burned during a bath, given by a home caregiver employed by Bayada Home Health Care.
“She (the nurse) didn’t yell, she didn’t make any noise, like any indication that something was wrong,” McCrae said. “And then when I saw him he was already fully dressed. She had him in his onesie and was rubbing ice on him.”
Bayada briefly suspended the attending nurse.
"The burn was caused by a rapid, unexpected fluctuation of water temperature in the apartment," the company said in a statement. "Our internal investigation determined that this was an unfortunate accident. The nurse, who has been working for Bayada for over nine years, has an exemplary record for quality and safety and has been reinstated."
“She left the child under the sink faucet without paying attention. This is a 10-month-old child, so for them to have alleged that there was a sudden uptick in the temperature of the water is impossible,” said Steven Haddad, who represents the McCrae family in the lawsuit being filed this week.
Nile is being treated at Saint Barnabas Hospital’s burn unit.
He spent six days in intensive care.
McCrae is unable to imagine the pain that her child feels.
"His leg is bad, and every time we have to change his bandages I break down about it because I was there," she said.
