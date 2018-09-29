Copper thieves target Baton Rouge church, funeral home

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The co-owner of the Rabenhorst Funeral Home, Karen Kerr, spoke with WAFB at their Government Street location. She showed us footage of a man stealing their copper rain spouts. She says she’s glad they have cameras to catch the culprit, but wishes it didn’t have to be that way.
“It’s just very disheartening to realize that’s where we are and that you have to have things like cameras these days,” said Kerr.
But this wasn’t a one-day process. Surveillance footage shows the thief walking up to the scene on September 9 around 5 a.m. He checks to see if anyone is looking, then begins pulling on one of the rain spouts, but doesn’t take it. He returns just a few days later on September 11 around the same time and steals the rain spouts from the building. Kerr says they’re now left to deal with the cost.
“You know, people work hard, you know, and people who have businesses naturally hate to see this happen. It’s a lot of trouble to have to deal with something like this. It’s time consuming and expensive,” said Kerr.
On the same day, right down the street, Mt. Zion First Baptist Church also reported stolen rain spouts. Pastor Rene Brown says he’s shocked someone would vandalize what many believe to be sacred ground. “It shows you the condition that people are living in that they are at a place now they feel that no place is sacred… no place is free from the ills of society,” he said.
Brown says a similar situation also happened in 2016 when a thief stole all of the copper rain spouts and gutters, leaving them with a huge bill.
“Here we have it happen again and you’re at the same point, knowing you’re about to have to spend another $20,000 to replace the gutters on a church, where you just don’t expect people to do that to a church,” said Brown. This time, the thief took about $8,000 worth of copper gutters.
Brown says he’s leaning on faith and a little media attention to bring justice for him and his neighbor. Both the church and the funeral home filed police reports, however, the person from the surveillance footage has not yet been found. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
