Civil Rights leader speaks at U-High in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - In Baton Rouge Friday, a huge figure in Civil Rights and education stopped by U-High to share some hard earned wisdom.
In 1962, James Meredith became the first black student to officially enroll in and integrate Ole Miss. Ahead of the rivalry game, he spoke as part of the school’s Quality of Life lecture series. Meredith focused on the state of public education and the continued need to repair race relations.
“My last mission from God is to get the people to do their best to provide the American dream, better know as the American revolution, which is equality among men,” said Meredith.
Over his life, the 85-year-old has advocated for civil rights around the nation. On Friday, he told students their fight isn’t over.
