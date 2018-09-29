Baby cow shot, killed; teen charged with animal cruelty

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A 14-year-old from Jefferson Parish is accused of killing a baby cow, say officials with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF).
After the department received an anonymous tip, investigators with the Livestock Brand Commission and the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office gathered evidence and charged the teenager with criminal damage to property and aggravated cruelty to animals. The incident reportedly happened in the Iowa community.
“I urge anyone with information regarding crimes involving livestock and farm-related crimes to contact their local law enforcement officers and/or the LDAF Livestock Crime Stoppers Hotline,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM.
The Livestock Crime Stoppers Hotline number is 800-558-9741.
