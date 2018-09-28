Two critical after reported head-on collision

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Two people are reported to be in critical condition following an accident in the area of 4000 Port Hudson-Pride Road, according to emergency officials.
The call went out around 4:35 p.m., at which time officials were reportedly called to respond to a head-on collision. Details surrounding the accident are still making their way into the newsroom at this time.
WAFB will provide more updates as they become available. Please check back.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.