St. Amant High crowns Homecoming queen

ST. AMANT, LA (WAFB) - High school is a time where lifelong memories are made and connections with friends are formed.
“We’ve just gotten closer,” said Delaney Inabet, a senior at St. Amant High School. “We talk all the time at cheer games.”
For another senior, Skye Lemay, it’s also a place where your wildest dreams can come true. Thursday night, Lemay’s high school experience got a little sweeter. She was chosen out of over a dozen girls as this year’s Homecoming Queen. While any one of the girls would’ve been a perfect fit, this year, it’s all about Lemay.
“We like to think of ourselves as a family, so it doesn’t surprise me that her fellow students reached out and were very supportive of her,” said Principal Beth Templet.
“She deserves it,” Inabet said. “She’s a great kid and deserves to get to do everything like everyone else.”
Inabet, a friend of Lemay, is the one who made it happen. Inabet and Lemay have been on the cheerleading squad together for the last four years. Lemay has special needs and is one of the managers. Senior cheerleaders are required to put their name on the homecoming ballot for consideration as queen. When Inabet went to pick up her form, naturally, she got one for Lemay as well.
“She’s senior, she deserves everything that all the other senior cheerleaders get to do,” said Inabet.
“I don’t think Delaney realized how big of an impact she has on helping Skye, because without making sure she was on that ballot, she might not have had this opportunity,” said Lemay’s teacher, Joanie McMorris.
“All means all,” Inabet said. Since her brother has special needs, she understands the importance of empathy and making sure everyone feels included. “People often assume that kids who have special needs don’t realize that they’re being left out, but they do, so I always feel like it’s important to include them in everything that’s going on on campus.”
The title of Homecoming Queen is already starting to sit well with Lemay, but she doesn’t want all the spotlight, in fact, she stopped WAFB’s interview to introduce her date.
