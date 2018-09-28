Shooting reported on Downing Drive near Westminster Elementary

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A shooting has been reported on Downing Drive near Westminster Elementary School.
The call went out around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, September 28 in the 4100 block of Downing Drive near Chelsea Drive.
Emergency officials say injuries to the victim appear to be non-life-threatening. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says they aren’t sure where exactly the shooting occurred, but the victim was reportedly shot once to the leg by a nephew.
