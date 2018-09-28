Ochsner announces ‘Breast Self-Awareness Month’

By Allison Childers | September 28, 2018 at 4:10 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 4:10 PM

October is widely recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but Ochsner Cancer Center Baton Rouge is putting a new spin on that theme.

“We are calling October Breast Self-Awareness Month,” said Dr. Burke “Jay” Brooks, chairman of Ochsner’s Baton Rouge hematology/oncology department.

“The earlier breast cancer can be diagnosed, the more likely we’ll have a successful outcome.”

Except for skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the U.S. Many experts say self-awareness is a key factor in early detection.

Self-awareness can come in many forms:

  1. Know your risk factors Since you can’t stop the two biggest risks, being a woman and aging, it’s vital to focus on the third biggest risk: Family.  Learning your family history is important and will give doctors vital information in forming a proactive screening plan. 
  2. Administer breast self-exams Self-exams are important to identify any breast changes, such as: Lump, hard knot or thickening inside the breast or underarm area; Swelling, warmth, redness or darkening of the breast; Change in the size or shape of the breast; Dimpling or puckering of the skin; Itchy, scaly sore or rash on the nipple; Pulling-in of your nipple or other parts of the breast; Nipple discharge that starts suddenly; New pain in one spot that doesn’t go away.
  3. Get screened Have a clinical breast exam at least every three years starting at age 20, and every year starting at age 40. Have a mammogram every year starting at age 40 if you are at average risk. Speak with your doctor about which screenings are right for you if you are at high risk.
  4. Be well Continuing a healthy lifestyle is important to deter many diseases, including breast cancer.  Maintain a healthy weight, add exercise into your routine, limit alcohol intake and limit menopausal hormone use.

“Being self-aware of risk factors, exams, screenings and wellness can go a long way in prevention and early detection,” added Dr. Brooks.

“Screening mammograms are covered under all major insurances, Medicare and Medicaid. If you are of age for a mammogram, there really is no excuse not to get one annually.”

This year, according to American Cancer Society statistics, it’s estimated in the U.S. that there will be:

