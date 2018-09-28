Most Louisianans support efforts to restore coastline

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - An overwhelming amount of people support Louisiana’s efforts to restore the state’s coast.
A poll commissioned by the Audubon Society surveyed 800 regular voters in mostly coastal parishes along the I-10 corridor. That poll finds voters mostly support the idea of sticking massive straws into the Mississippi River to feed sediment into the marsh and build land. But many people in fishing communities strongly oppose the plan.
“We demand not to be the guinea pigs of some experimental project that the people that don’t even live here, work here, and are not going to be here after this project is implemented want,” said Karen Arneson, a commercial fisherman.
The poll also finds three-quarters of those polled expect to be impacted by Louisiana’s land loss sometime in the next ten years.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.