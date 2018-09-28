Man arrested for reportedly raping woman, leaving her tied up in closet, extorting money from her

The victim says once daylight came, Walker threatened to kill her if she did not give him money. She claims she was forced to call her bank to find out what her balance was ($375). The report says Walker then drove the victim to a convenience store on Bob Pettit Boulevard and forced her to give him her bank card and PIN, then withdrew $360 in cash from the victim’s bank account at the ATM. Walker then reportedly brought the victim back to the apartment, tied her up again, and put her back in the closet.