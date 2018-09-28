Man arrested for reportedly raping woman, leaving her tied up in closet, extorting money from her

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man is accused of raping a woman, extorting money from her, and leaving her tied up in a closet.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says on Thursday, September 27 around 2 a.m., the 44-year-old female victim met up with the accused, identified as Dequenton Walker, 20, at his apartment on Earl Gros Avenue to collect money he owed her. The police report notes the victim has an active protective order against Walker due to prior domestic violence charges.
The report goes on to say once at the apartment, the two began to argue, at which time Walker reportedly pushed the victim down onto the bed and forced her to perform oral sex on him, then allegedly raped her. Walker is then said to have tied the victim up using a coaxial cable and bicycle inner tube and put her in a closet for some amount of time before allegedly raping her a second time.
The victim says once daylight came, Walker threatened to kill her if she did not give him money. She claims she was forced to call her bank to find out what her balance was ($375). The report says Walker then drove the victim to a convenience store on Bob Pettit Boulevard and forced her to give him her bank card and PIN, then withdrew $360 in cash from the victim’s bank account at the ATM. Walker then reportedly brought the victim back to the apartment, tied her up again, and put her back in the closet.
The victim says when she heard Walker leave, she was able to untie herself, jump out of the second story window, and call police. The report states the victim submitted to a sexual assault exam at Woman’s Hospital.
Police then obtained a search warrant for Walker’s apartment and reportedly found the coaxial cable and bike inner tube in the closet the victim had described. Cash in the amount of $255 was also reportedly found in the apartment. Police also observed indentations on the ground below the window where the victim said she jumped out, as well as a broken piece of the window blinds.
Walker was found in the bed in the apartment and was taken into custody. He was questioned after being read his rights and claimed no one was at his apartment on the day in question. He also claims to have not seen the victim in about six months.
Walker is charged with first degree rape, false imprisonment, and extortion.
