Man arrested after allegedly stealing $100k+ worth of construction equipment

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - A 47-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $100,000 worth of construction equipment from a local company over a period of time.
Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office officials say John Abner, 47, was arrested Tuesday, September 25 after an extensive investigation.
The investigation began on May 16 after a piece of construction equipment worth $15,000 went missing from the victimized company. Then on September 21, it was learned that the equipment was possibly being stored by a former employee at a local storage facility.
APSO detectives obtained a search warrant for the storage unit and reportedly found a flatbed trailer loaded with an industrial fan, a yellow surveyors-type stand, an orange extension ladder, power tools, and the piece of missing equipment. All items were returned to the company, officials say.
Abner was then arrested and charged with felony theft over $25,000. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.
