LSU basketball player Wayde Sims killed in shooting near Southern University

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU basketball player Wayde Sims, 20, was killed in an early Friday shooting near Southern University, according to Baton Rouge police.
Detectives are investigating the homicide that happened at the Subway in the 600 block of Harding Boulevard around 12:25 a.m. This is located across the street from Southern University campus.
Police said Sims was transported to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. Police added Sims died due to the injury.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
