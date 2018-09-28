Hammond man arrested for 6th DWI, hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A Hammond man has been arrested for his 6th DWI and a hit-and-run offense, according to police.
Jason Brett Beter, 45, was booked with DWI, hit-and-run-driving, resisting arrest by flight, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the report, on Wednesday Mandeville police were dispatched to the scene of a hit-and-run in the parking lot of the St. Tammany Parish Library at 3457 Highway 190.
The victim said her parked vehicle was struck by a white SUV.
Officers located Beter at the opposite side of the parking lot from where the crash happened.
According to police, Beter tried to flee but the vehicle backed into a ditch before he could exit the parking lot.
Beter submitted to a breath test which reported his blood alcohol level at 0.217g percent which is well over twice the legal level of intoxication of .08g percent.
Beter is beign held pending bond at the St. Tammany Parish Jail.
Beter’s string of DWI arrests, date back to 1999 across Jefferson, Tangipahoa and St Tammany Parishes. He is currently on probation for a 5th offense DWI, according to police.
