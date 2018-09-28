Georgia man reportedly busted in WBR Parish with 50 lbs of cocaine

Officials with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say on Wednesday, September 26 around 7:30 p.m., Jordan Garcia, 34, of Dorathville, Georgia, was stopped on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish for a traffic violation. Deputies got consent to search Garcia’s trailer, and a K9 alerted them to the presence of drugs. During the search of the trailer, deputies reportedly found about 50 lbs of cocaine in an aftermarket compartment built into the nose of the trailer.