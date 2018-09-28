Georgia man reportedly busted in WBR Parish with 50 lbs of cocaine

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A man from Georgia was reportedly caught with 50 lbs of cocaine in West Baton Rouge Parish Wednesday.
Officials with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say on Wednesday, September 26 around 7:30 p.m., Jordan Garcia, 34, of Dorathville, Georgia, was stopped on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish for a traffic violation. Deputies got consent to search Garcia’s trailer, and a K9 alerted them to the presence of drugs. During the search of the trailer, deputies reportedly found about 50 lbs of cocaine in an aftermarket compartment built into the nose of the trailer.
Garcia was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine. Officials say the total street value of the cocaine found is about $2.2 million. Garcia has since been released after posting a $100,000 bond.
