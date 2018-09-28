First Willie F. Hawkins Community Health Fair announced

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Our Lady of the Lake is inviting the public to a community health fair hosted by State Senator Regional Barrow. The first Willie F. Hawkins Community Health Fair is scheduled for Saturday, October 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the LSU Health Baton Rouge North Clinic.
WILLIE F. HAWKINS COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR
- Saturday, October 6
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- LSU Health Baton Rouge North Clinic
- 5439 Airline Hwy.
FREE ADULT SCREENINGS
- Breast
- Prostate
- Colorectal cancer
- Blood pressure
- Glucose
- Adult flu shots
- HIV
Those in attendance can also participate in a “Walk with a Doc” session where they can ask a physician about general medical and health related questions, while taking a brisk walk on the walking trail around the clinic.
“Our Lady of the Lake is proud to partner with many great area organizations to provide the residents in North Baton Rouge easier access to available healthcare screenings and resources and are delighted to name this event in Willie F. Hawkins honor,” said K. Scott Wester, CEO of Our Lady of the Lake.
“October is an especially big month for health as it’s recognized as breast cancer awareness month and also as the start of flu season.”
The community health fair is named in honor of Willie F. Hawkins, who played an instrumental role in helping to secure the land where the LSU Health Baton Rouge North Clinic now stands.
Among his many accomplishments, Hawkins provided leadership in public healthcare through his various state administrative positions, including 16 years with the LSU system. His distinguished career included roles with the Louisiana Health Care Authority as well as several healthcare and non-profit organizations.
“Mr. Willie Hawkins spent most of his life serving his community. His dedication in ensuring that the citizens from North Baton Rouge and surrounding areas had access to quality healthcare was invaluable. The health fair is a small way to commemorate his vision while providing healthcare services to the community,” said State Senator Regina Barrow.
This free event is open to the public and will have more than 20 healthcare and community education exhibitors available with information, along with special door prizes and numerous fun children’s activities including BREC on the GEAUX.
