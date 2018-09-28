FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet and mild morning for your Friday commute

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Good Morning! It’s a quiet and relatively mild late September morning. Early temperatures are in the lower 70s and very little rain is showing up on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar!
There is limited coverage during your morning commute, but we’re still keeping at least a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain and storms in your Friday forecast.
There’s a light NE winds and a high in the mid 80s. Overnight, we’ll have partly cloudy skies and a few spotty showers with a low of 70° degrees. On Saturday and, again, on Sunday, there’s more rain ahead, a 50 to 60 percent coverage and afternoon highs generally in the mid 80s.
