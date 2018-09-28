FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Good chances of rain for weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Most of us spent the day under the clouds. While that might have led you to expect rain, those same clouds limited daytime heating and reduced the typical afternoon instability that helps enhance afternoon showers and storms. As a result, many neighborhoods stayed dry through the afternoon. We could still see a few areas of rain during the evening hours. By later Friday night, however, it will be mostly dry, with temperatures easing down to around 70° by Saturday’s daybreak.
The First Alert Forecast calls for return of rain over the weekend with a 50 to 60 percent areal coverage expected for both Saturday and Sunday across the WAFB viewing area. Plan for highs in the mid 80s for both days as well. While we do post a good rain chances for the weekend, rain totals will be generally under 1″ across the area.
The extended outlook sets rain chances at 40 percent for next Monday and 20 to 30 percent for Tuesday through Friday of next week. While none of those days are forecasted to be completely rain-free, the lower rain chances will also come with reduced cloud cover. Almost everyone is looking forward to a run of drier weather days, but they come at a price: afternoon highs will return to the upper 80s to near 90° for much of next week, well above the norm for October.
That also means we continue to wait for that first Autumn surge of cooler weather that signals Fall is around the corner.
Unfortunately, we do not anticipate the arrival of any such cool front during the next seven to ten days. While high temperatures for the weekend of October 6 and 7 are expected to dip back into the mid 80s, those numbers are near normal for the first week of October. At the same time, morning starts for that weekend currently look like they will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, well above normal for the time of year.
In the tropics, we continue to watch Tropical Storm Kirk over the eastern Caribbean. Kirk is being slammed by significant wind shear and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) anticipates Kirk will succumb to these shearing winds overnight. In the north-central Atlantic, Leslie has re-developed a sub-tropical storm structure. Fortunately, regardless of Leslie‘s ability to survive over the next days, it will be no threat to land.
