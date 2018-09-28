ESCAPE: Inmate walks off job site in Slaughter

ESCAPE: Inmate walks off job site in Slaughter
Justin Dufour, 33
By Rachael Thomas | September 28, 2018 at 6:16 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 6:16 PM

SLAUGHTER, LA (WAFB) - An East Feliciana Parish inmate has walked off a job site, officials say.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office officials say Justin Dufour, 33, a work release inmate, walked off a job site Friday morning around 11 a.m. on Highway 958 in Slaughter. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a lime green shirt. Dufour was serving time for illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and unauthorized use of a moveable.

Anyone with information should call the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office or 911.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.