ESCAPE: Inmate walks off job site in Slaughter

SLAUGHTER, LA (WAFB) - An East Feliciana Parish inmate has walked off a job site, officials say.
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office officials say Justin Dufour, 33, a work release inmate, walked off a job site Friday morning around 11 a.m. on Highway 958 in Slaughter. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a lime green shirt. Dufour was serving time for illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and unauthorized use of a moveable.
Anyone with information should call the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office or 911.
