Emerging Fitness Star leans on past disciplines to excel in bodybuilding

“I was actually a barrel racer. I had been a barrel racer since I was 9-years-old. About three years ago, my horses got hurt. That lead to me having to find another passion. I like to work, and my horses took all my time. It was a full-time job as well,” Chenevert said. “One day I was training in Opelousas and a lady approached me. She just said ‘are you a bodybuilder’ I said ‘no ma’am, I’m just a gym rat. I like to train. This is where I spend my time now that I don’t have my horses.’ she said you should consider competing.