Emerging Fitness Star leans on past disciplines to excel in bodybuilding

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Sacrifice, commitment, and dedication are all terms we hear consistently when talking about sports, but perhaps the sport that embodies those terms more than any other is the sport of bodybuilding.
The unique bodybuilding culture and community isn’t mainstream but has gained popularity in recent years because of social media. Olivia Chenevert hasn’t always been built the way she is now. Matter of fact, she had no background in health and fitness growing up in Ploucheville, Louisiana, but a chance encounter at the gym less than two years ago changed everything.
“I was actually a barrel racer. I had been a barrel racer since I was 9-years-old. About three years ago, my horses got hurt. That lead to me having to find another passion. I like to work, and my horses took all my time. It was a full-time job as well,” Chenevert said. “One day I was training in Opelousas and a lady approached me. She just said ‘are you a bodybuilder’ I said ‘no ma’am, I’m just a gym rat. I like to train. This is where I spend my time now that I don’t have my horses.’ she said you should consider competing.
Chenevert quickly found out the skills she had built all those years caring for her horses, were the same she was using to sculpt and mold her own body into championship caliber.
“From the moment I woke up to feeding my horses, to clean their stalls, to exercising them, to bathing them, to wrapping their legs. It was a pretty much the same thing I do for myself as a bodybuilder. It took extreme dedication from the moment I woke up to the moment I went to bed.”
At only 23 years old, she most recently earned her status as a professional figure athlete in the international federation of bodybuilding at the Pittsburgh pro show at the end of august, placing first among numerous competitors from across the country.
“I didn’t believe it. I really didn’t believe it to be honest with you. I’m still in shock. Being that it was my first national show. I’ve only been training, not even bodybuilding, for a little over two years.”
Chenevert emphasized that all the hard work in the gym doesn’t mean much without the correct nutritional habits. It’s a science, and one that must be taken seriously for results.
“Every meal has to be weighed to a tee. I have to eat every 2-3 hours. The level of dedication and consistency was a lot higher. I had that goal in mind. I knew I was competing so I had to be more structured.
If you’re someone seeking to live out a healthier and more active lifestyle overall but not looking to step on a stage Chenevert has some advice as well.
“You can’t do enough cardio or training with weights to outwork the food you ate,” she said. “You have to get your diet right. Start there, trying to clean up your eating. And, you know, set yourself a schedule. Start coming to the gym, once or twice a week if you can. It’s a start.”
