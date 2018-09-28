EBR Council on Aging distributes emergency preparedness kits to seniors

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Senior citizens got up good and early Friday morning to get their hands on emergency preparedness kits they could use this hurricane season.
The distribution was set to start at 9 a.m. Friday morning, but we’re told people were lined up two hours before then. The emergency preparedness kits include bottled water, toilet paper, flashlights, and other items to help them get started. The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA), the AARP, and the Office of Public Health started putting the kits together a couple of weeks ago. They had enough supplies on hand for 7,000 kits. Within just a couple of hours, EBRCOA says 1,500 people came through the line.
“We are encouraging the seniors to keep a bag, be prepared in case a storm comes. It’s been an active storm season even though it hasn’t hit us yet, we want to stay prepared,” said Tasha Clark-Amar, CEO of EBRCOA.
The Council on Aging also wants to remind every who lives near a senior to check on them when there’s a storm threat to make sure they have a plan.
