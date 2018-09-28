EBR Council on Aging distributes emergency preparedness kits to seniors

The distribution was set to start at 9 a.m. Friday morning, but we’re told people were lined up two hours before then. The emergency preparedness kits include bottled water, toilet paper, flashlights, and other items to help them get started. The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA), the AARP, and the Office of Public Health started putting the kits together a couple of weeks ago. They had enough supplies on hand for 7,000 kits. Within just a couple of hours, EBRCOA says 1,500 people came through the line.