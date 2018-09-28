BRPD seeks to identify individuals in video prior to Wayde Sims shooting death

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police have released a video of a fight that prior to alleged the shooting death of LSU Basketball Player Wayde Sims early Friday morning.
Police are hoping to identify the individual who is seen towards the end of the video on the right side of the screen wearing red pants with a white strip down the leg and a gray shirt. He is wanted for questioning about the incident.
Authorities are also asking for the public’s help in identify the other people in the video to question them about the shooting.
Anyone who has any information about this incident or information on the identity of the persons in the video is asked to contact BRPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
