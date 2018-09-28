Brain eating amoeba found in South Bossier water system

(KSLA) - The Sligo Water System is taking measures after testing positive for a brain-eating amoeba.
The test found that naegleria fowleri was in a portion of the Sligo Water System. The affected area is from Hwy 70 to Red Chute Bayou along Sligo Road.
Sligo Water System at the time was purchasing water from Bossier City for the area of the system. The Louisiana Department of Health has disconnected Bossier City water and reconnected Sligo Water to the entire system.
A free chlorine burn of the system will take place over the next 60 days, according to the Sligo Water System. After that, it will be tested.
People cannot be infected with negleria fowleri by drinking water, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
However, the most common exposure to the amoeba is by going swimming or diving in warm freshwater lakes and rivers. It also can happen with the contaminated water enters the nose when people submerge their heads in water or when irrigating the sinuses.
Any activity where water could enter a person’s nose should be avoided.
Naegleria fowleri causes an infection that lead to the destruction of brain tissue. In early stages, it can be similar to symptoms of bacterial meningitis, according to Louisiana Department of Health.
For a full list of precautionary measures, visit this article by the Louisiana Department of Health.
Anyone with questions is instructed to call Operator Andy Freeman at (318) 517-5595.
