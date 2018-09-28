Boy Scouts brass neckerchief slides recalled due to high levels of lead

(WAFB) - Heads up, parents of Boy Scouts! A recall alert suggests there’s a problem with your kids’ uniforms.
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission posted the alert on Wednesday, stating dangerous levels of lead was found in colored enamel used on some of the uniform’s brass neckerchief slides.
They were sold at stores and online between February and August in 2018.
The commission reported no injuries, but lead is toxic if ingested.
Parents should immediately take them away and return them for a replacement.
The Boy Scouts of America can be contacted at 800-323-0736 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday as well as via email at customerservice@scoutshop.org, or online at www.scoutshop.org. Click on the Product Recall link at the bottom of the page for more information.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.