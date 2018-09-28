Baton Rouge General partners with Cancer Association of Greater New Orleans

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Baton Rouge General (BRG) is partnering with the Cancer Association of Greater New Orleans (CAGNO) to expand the cancer group’s services to Baton Rouge. CAGNO offers counseling, support and discounts to patients undergoing cancer treatment in southeastern Louisiana.
CAGNO’s services are now available to patients in 10 additional parishes, including the Baton Rouge area, bringing its total service area to 23 parishes. Resources include discounted and free medications, nutritional supplements, prosthetics and supplies, as well as financial counseling, support groups and transportation assistance.
“CAGNO’s work in New Orleans has touched the lives of thousands of patients and their families,” said BRG President and CEO Edgardo Tenreiro.
“Baton Rouge patients have the same needs, and by providing this tremendous asset, we’ll be able to ensure that local patients get the support and assistance to help them continue their treatment and recovery.”
As part of the partnership with BRG, members of the CAGNO team will be located in Baton Rouge and make rounds at local hospitals regularly.
“In our 60-year history, we’ve learned a lot about the needs of cancer patients and their families,” said Tammy Swindle, CAGNO Executive Director.
“We’re proud to be able to use that knowledge to expand and help even more people through their cancer journeys.”
Each year, CAGNO distributes more than $200,000 in financial assistance to cancer patients, fills nearly 2,000 prescriptions and provides gas cards to more than 700 patients with transportation needs. In addition, the organization provides living assistance and medical supplies to hundreds of patients in their 13-parish region of southeastern Louisiana.
Well-known for their Viva La Cure and Breastoration events, the organization has helped women to receive more than $100,000 in financial aid for breast restoration in the last year. CAGNO is an alternative program in the community for support services for cancer patients and their families.
Baton Rouge General’s Pennington Cancer Center was the Baton Rouge area’s first accredited comprehensive breast center by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers. BRG’s breast imaging center was also named a breast imaging center of excellence by the American College of Radiology for the past two years.
The hospital also opened The Healing Boutique in March, a first-of-its-kind retail shop offering supplies and resources for both men and women with all types of cancer.
The full-service store, located in the BRG Gift Shop, specializes in cancer-related items that span the full spectrum of patient needs, from pillows and journals to lotions and hats, to eyebrow kits, wigs and prosthetics. It is the only space of its kind in the area that’s open after 5 p.m. and on weekends.
