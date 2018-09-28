Baton Rouge bishop emeritus undergoes surgery for ‘treatable cancer’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge has announced Bishop Emeritus Robert Muench has undergone surgery for a “treatable cancer of the bladder.”
The diocese says two weeks ago, Bishop Michael Duca administered the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick before Muench underwent the outpatient surgery to remove a growth on his bladder. Lab analysis shows Muench was diagnosed with “localized, superficial, non-invasive, treatable cancer of the bladder," meaning the cancer was discovered in its early stages, was topical in depth, had not spread to any other organs, and could be treated locally.
Muench says in late October, he will begin a prescribed, out-patient treatment series at his doctor’s office that will not include radiation or systemic chemotherapy.
