Baton Rouge bishop emeritus undergoes surgery for ‘treatable cancer’

All the more during this time will I keep you, my brother ordained, in special prayer to God for your valued friendship and inspired ministry. May I also ask that you include me in your prayer intentions as well as my youngest sister, Marsha Morse, who for more than eight years has received aggressive treatments for Multiple Myeloma. Please know I am at peace, in good spirits and without any chronic pain. I am especially grateful to God for the early discovery of this condition after my retirement from office had already begun. I plan to honor the liturgical and other commitments I have made since my retirement from office. The Lord be with and bless each of you.

Bishop Emeritus Robert Muench