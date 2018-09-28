Baton Rouge bishop emeritus undergoes surgery for ‘treatable cancer’

By Rachael Thomas | September 28, 2018 at 2:37 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 2:37 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge has announced Bishop Emeritus Robert Muench has undergone surgery for a “treatable cancer of the bladder.”

The diocese says two weeks ago, Bishop Michael Duca administered the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick before Muench underwent the outpatient surgery to remove a growth on his bladder. Lab analysis shows Muench was diagnosed with “localized, superficial, non-invasive, treatable cancer of the bladder," meaning the cancer was discovered in its early stages, was topical in depth, had not spread to any other organs, and could be treated locally.

Muench says in late October, he will begin a prescribed, out-patient treatment series at his doctor’s office that will not include radiation or systemic chemotherapy.

All the more during this time will I keep you, my brother ordained, in special prayer to God for your valued friendship and inspired ministry. May I also ask that you include me in your prayer intentions as well as my youngest sister, Marsha Morse, who for more than eight years has received aggressive treatments for Multiple Myeloma. Please know I am at peace, in good spirits and without any chronic pain. I am especially grateful to God for the early discovery of this condition after my retirement from office had already begun. I plan to honor the liturgical and other commitments I have made since my retirement from office. The Lord be with and bless each of you.
