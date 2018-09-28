100 at-risk dogs in EBR shelter to be airlifted to New Jersey

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - One hundred dogs from Companion Animal Alliance (CAA) will be airlifted to a new home thanks to a partnership between Wings of Rescue and the ASPCA’s Animal Relocation Program.
The at-risk dogs are being taken from the overcrowded shelter, which is the only one in East Baton Rouge Parish, and airlifted to loving, new homes in New Jersey. CAA says many shelters across the country are overcrowded, and relocation programs help to move animals from these strained shelters to make room for more, as well as to ensure the animals moved are brought to a shelter where demand for animals is high. This helps the animals get adopted faster.
St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison, New Jersey will receive the animals from CAA.
The animals will be airlifted from Baton Rouge on Saturday, September 29.
