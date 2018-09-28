Arthritis Foundation hosting Baton Rouge Bone Bash

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
The Arthritis Foundation’s First Bone Bash in Baton Rouge invites locals to dress up in their spookiest attire and spend the evening at L ’Auberge Casino and Hotel to raise awareness and funds for arthritis.
BONE BASH
- Thursday, October 18
- 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- L’auberge Casino and Hotel
- Tickets: $100
- CLICK HERE to purchase tickets
Tickets cost $100 each and include open bar, dinner, live band, live and silent auction and a costume contest.
All proceeds will support the Arthritis Foundation’s mission to find a cure for arthritis – which impacts one in four U.S. adults – and champion the fight against arthritis with life-changing information, advocacy, science and community support.
ARTHRITIS IN THE U.S. (Source: Arthritis Foundation)
- 50 million Americans
- 300,000 children
- #1 cause of disability
ARTHRITIS IN LOUISIANA
- More than 989,000 adults
- 4,800 children live with arthritis
“While the purpose of the Arthritis Foundation’s Bone Bash is to raise awareness and funds to find a cure for arthritis and support our local and national arthritis community, it’s also an important moment to celebrate the strides we’ve made towards a cure,” said this year’s Bone Bash Event Chair Dr. Marcus Wallace.
Dr. Wallace is the Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs at Louisiana Healthcare Connections and is a Hospitalist at St. Tammany Parish Hospital. He also sits on the Baton Rouge Arthritis Foundation Leadership Board.
This year’s Bone Bash is sponsored by Abbvie, Medac Pharma, Novartis, Bone and Joint Clinic, Louisiana Healthcare Connections, Flexion Therapeutics, Motus Group, Ochsner Baton Rouge, STAT Home Health, St. Elizabeth Hospital and UCB.
