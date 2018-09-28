Alsen community renews fight against landfill

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Breathing new life into an old battle, one councilwoman is determined to shut down Ronaldson Field landfill. The small community of Alsen wants the state to step in, and some say they’re ready to sue if not.
“We’re going to do everything that we can to make this administration accountable to these people, because this is ridiculous,” Councilwoman Chauna Banks said.
Just north of Scotlandville, Ronaldson Field mostly accepts construction materials and wood waste, like trees and branches. The company insists the landfill does not accept anything hazardous.
“I think that this community has borne the brunt of so much disparity for so long, and I really think it's time they move to a different community,” Renita Williams Thomas said.
Thomas was one of about 20 people who showed up to a community meeting Thursday night. Banks used it as an opportunity to document what she says is a history of foul smells and even illness. “I have a first cousin that passed away from cancer at 35, my mother is currently suffering with cancer, and my sister and I both have chronic sinusitis,” Thomas said, admitting Ronaldson Field may not be directly responsible. She was one of several people who filled out comment cards that will be delivered to Louisiana’s Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ). That agency is currently considering whether or not to renew the facility’s landfill for another ten years.
Banks says legal action could be coming regardless of that decision.
“No matter what, our goal is to be able to sue LDEQ, because we have 20 years of complaints they did not act on,” she said. The state has not cited the landfill for any major violations in recent years, but many in Alsen are determined to close the facility, even if the odds are stacked against them. “The David and the Goliath kind of situation is going to be the outcome. I think the persistence and the collaboration is what we’re working to muster up the courage to bring forth some change here,” Thomas said.
The next step in this saga will come on October 10. Banks says she will ask the metro council to adopt a resolution that encourages LDEQ not to renew the landfill’s permit.
