Alsen community renews fight against landfill

Thomas was one of about 20 people who showed up to a community meeting Thursday night. Banks used it as an opportunity to document what she says is a history of foul smells and even illness. “I have a first cousin that passed away from cancer at 35, my mother is currently suffering with cancer, and my sister and I both have chronic sinusitis,” Thomas said, admitting Ronaldson Field may not be directly responsible. She was one of several people who filled out comment cards that will be delivered to Louisiana’s Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ). That agency is currently considering whether or not to renew the facility’s landfill for another ten years.