Woman wanted for alleged purse theft at store in Watson

LPSO officials say on Monday, September 24, deputies were dispatched to a store in Watson in reference to a theft. The victim says she was shopping and placed her purse on the floor while looking at some items on the bottom shelf. The purse was reportedly left unattended while the victim moved to a different part of the store. Officials say an unidentified woman noticed the purse, slung it over her shoulder, then quickly exited the store. After leaving the store, the woman drove away in a newer model maroon Ford Mustang, LPSO officials say.