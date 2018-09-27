WANTED: Woman accused of stealing from store where she worked

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspected thief.
The Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Phoebie Owens, 24, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.
She is 5-foot-1 and weighs 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
According to detectives, Owens stole about $2,000 in August from the convenience store where she was working.
Investigators added she fabricated several refund transactions into money orders and then took the money orders.
Police said she will be charged with felony theft and refund fraud when she is caught.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 to CRIMES (274637), or submit an anonymous tip at www.crimestoppersbr.com.
Callers can remain anonymous and can be eligible for a cash reward.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.