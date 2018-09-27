Metro council considers if Baton Rouge needs a city manager

“I think it was two to three years ago, maybe longer than that that we broke up the Department of Public Works because it was so big and so much for one person, but still, even though we broke it up, each department would still report to one person. This would kind of elevate some of that responsibilities to our current CAO, Darryl Gissell, and allow someone else to take those responsibilities,” said Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis.