Metro council considers if Baton Rouge needs a city manager

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Plan of Government Amendment Committee just wrapped up a meeting in metro council chambers where they discussed whether Baton Rouge needs a city-parish manager.
Right now, the chief administrative officer (CAO) for the mayor’s office handles everything from policy to administrative duties. The new position would divide those up, allowing the city-parish manager to report directly to the mayor, with the CAO handling the day-to-day operations of government. Committee members say this would ultimately free the mayor up to spend more time being mayor.
“I think it was two to three years ago, maybe longer than that that we broke up the Department of Public Works because it was so big and so much for one person, but still, even though we broke it up, each department would still report to one person. This would kind of elevate some of that responsibilities to our current CAO, Darryl Gissell, and allow someone else to take those responsibilities,” said Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis.
The committee also talked about changing how they fill vacant council seats. One ordinance presented would allow anyone interested to submit an application online for consideration. No decisions were made Thursday on either topic, but when the time comes, proposals will be sent to the metro council for approval.
