Man receives 50-year sentence after pleading guilty to kidnapping, killing woman

AMITE, LA (WAFB) - A man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges in connection with the death of a woman.
District Attorney Scott Perrilloux with the 21st Judicial District Court reported Brian Gregory Anthony II, 32, of Holden, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, second-degree kidnapping, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft, simple arson, obstruction of justice, simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary, and theft of a vehicle in the death of Heather Cox, 27, of Independence.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported deputies found a 2001 GMC Sonoma truck on Oct. 11, 2016 that had been reported missing on Sept. 21, 2016. Deputies said the owner of the pickup told them Anthony had returned the truck and then left in a white vehicle with a woman.
Detectives with TPSO said they started a homicide investigation into Cox’s death that same day. They reported her body was found by police at the intersection of East Bell Road and Briar Patch Cemetery Road near Amite. They added she had a gunshot wound on the right side of her body. The sheriff’s office reported it later received a call that a white 2006 Nissan Sentra was burning on LA 1054 near Alexander Road. An investigation into the burning car was conducted by the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal. Deputy marshals found a gray t-shirt, head lamp, and gas cap.
Perrilloux said several witnesses reported Anthony was in the car and he was last seen at Cox’s home wearing a gray t-shirt and a head lamp with a strap on his head. He added Anthony was seen riding in a car with Cox the same night she died and he was known to own a .410 gauge shotgun because of a previous investigation. According to Perrilloux, the autopsy indicated Cox was shot with buck shot pellet projectiles consistent with those of a .410 shotgun.
Anthony was arrested on Oct. 12, 2016 on several warrants. He was originally charged with second-degree murder and, according to Perrilloux, confessed to killing Cox. Perrilloux added Cox’s family members were in court and agreed with the sentence.
Judge Brenda Ricks sentenced Anthony to 50 years with the Department of Corrections without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.