‘Mammos & Mimosas’ merges breast care with food, festivities & fun

The hospital also opened The Healing Boutique in March, a first-of-its-kind retail shop offering supplies and resources for both men and women with all types of cancer. The full-service store, located in the BRG Gift Shop, specializes in cancer-related items that span the full spectrum of patient needs, from pillows and journals to lotions and hats, to eyebrow kits, wigs and prosthetics. It is the only space of its kind in the area that’s open after 5 p.m. and on weekends.