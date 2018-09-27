‘Mammos & Mimosas’ merges breast care with food, festivities & fun

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Baton Rouge General (BRG) will host its annual “Mammos & Mimosas” event October 27.
“Mammos & Mimosas” is a Saturday morning brunch event where guests can enjoy a variety of food options, mimosas, music, local retailers and demonstrations in addition to having a private clinical breast exam and mammogram.
- Saturday, October 27
- 9 a.m. to noon
- Baton Rouge General, Bluebonnet Campus (Entrance 3)
- 8585 Picardy Avenue
Registration is $20, and covers the brunch, mimosas and mammograms.
CLICK HERE to register for the event.
Women in the U.S. have a 1-in-8 lifetime risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer. Mammograms can help find or detect breast cancer early, even before a lump can be felt.
Annual mammograms are recommended for women ages 40 and up who do not have a family history of breast cancer. Mammograms should be accompanied by clinical breast exams, which will be performed by a Baton Rouge General physician at the event, while mammograms will be performed by a mammography technician from BRG’s Women’s Center.
“Getting mammogram is not my favorite thing to do, but since I have to get one, this would be the way to go,” said 2017 attendee Pam Krechting. “The jazz brunch was amazing.”
In addition to food, drinks and screenings, Massage Envy, European Wax Center and Bra Genie and other local retailers will be at the event with product demonstrations and giveaways.
Baton Rouge General’s Pennington Cancer Center was the Baton Rouge area’s first accredited comprehensive breast center by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers. BRG’s breast imaging center was also named a breast imaging center of excellence by the American College of Radiology for the past two years.
The hospital also opened The Healing Boutique in March, a first-of-its-kind retail shop offering supplies and resources for both men and women with all types of cancer. The full-service store, located in the BRG Gift Shop, specializes in cancer-related items that span the full spectrum of patient needs, from pillows and journals to lotions and hats, to eyebrow kits, wigs and prosthetics. It is the only space of its kind in the area that’s open after 5 p.m. and on weekends.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.